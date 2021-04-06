Five days of high school basketball tournament games begin this morning with girls' semifinal games at Target Center.
Today's schedule has games in Class 1A, 2A and 3A. Click on links for score updates and postgame reports:
1A:
10 a.m.: Sleepy Eye St. Mary's vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Noon: Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Minneota
2A:
2 p.m.: Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. Albany
5 p.m.: Providence Academy vs. New London-Spicer
3A
7 p.m: Marshall vs. Holy Angels
9 p.m.: Becker vs. Hill-Murray
