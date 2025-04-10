Foerster scores hat trick as Flyers down Rangers 8-5

NEW YORK — Tyson Foerster scored a hat trick and rookie Aleksei Kolosov made 24 saves as the Philadelphia Flyers downed the New York Rangers 8-5 on Wednesday night to put the Rangers on the brink of elimination from the playoff race.
After Sean Couturier scored at 11:55 of the third to put the Flyers ahead 5-4, Foerster scored his second and third goals of the game to cement the win. Garnet Hathaway, Travis Sanheim, Jakob Pelletier and Owen Tippett also scored for Philadelphia.
Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin, Jonny Brodzinski, J.T. Miller and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who trail Montreal by eight points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers and Canadiens each have four games left.
Mika Zibanejad had four assists for New York.
Miller gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead at 7:01 of the third, but Pelletier knotted the contest a minute later before Couturier scored. Foerster's second of the night came with 4:27 left. He completed his first career hat trick with an empty net goal with 55 seconds remaining.
Tippett also scored into an empty net at 43 seconds later.
Jonathan Quick made 21 saves in defeat.
Takeaways