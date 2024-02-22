CHICAGO — Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim and Garent Hathaway scored, Samuel Ersson made 22 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia is 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Chicago, last overall in the NHL, has lost 10 of 11.

Colin Blackwell scored for Chicago. Arvid Soderblom stopped 30 shots.

The Flyers' puck-control attack and stingy defense limited Chicago's chances. Philadelphia allowed 40 shots Saturday in a 6-3 outdoor loss to New Jersey.

Philadelphia broke it open with two goals in the second period, with Konecny making it 2-1 at 3:15 with his team-high 27th goal. He beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom over his right shoulder with a snap shot from the left circle after driving around defenseman Jarred Tinordi . The goal extended Konecny's point streak to seven games.

Hathaway made it 3-1 with 8:-05 left in second, controlling a puck in the slot that was within reach of Soderblom and poking it into the net.

Sanheim and Blackwell traded first-period goals.

Flyers: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Host Winnipeg on Friday night.

