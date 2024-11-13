Flurry of contract deals come as railroads, unions see Trump's election looming over talks

But Hartford said ''the morale is still poor'' on most railroads after all the cuts and there is a strong feeling among some workers that maybe they could get more if they fight longer, so the Machinists rejected that deal. Conductors have also voted down every deal they have considered so far, and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union has been unwilling to sign onto any of these early deals. Plus, the third largest union that represents track workers split on the deals it voted on so far.