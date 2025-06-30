Fluminense gets early goal from Germán Cano to knock out Inter Milan in Club World Cup Round of 16

''I thought a lot about what scheme we would use,'' Fluminense coach Renato Gaúcho said. ''We should have three backs so we could mirror their own group. They were compliant with my instructions. We have been humble and we knew how to respect the opponent when they had the ball. I told them ‘I trust you.' I told them yesterday and I told them again today and I told them, ‘I believe it.' The players adapted very well.''