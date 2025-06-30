Fluminense gets early goal from Germán Cano to knock out Inter Milan in Club World Cup Round of 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Germán Cano scored on a header three minutes into the match, and Fluminense held on to upset Champions League finalist Inter Milan 2-0 to advance to the Club World Cup quarterfinals in front of a sparse crowd of 20,030 at Bank of America Stadium on Monday.
The Brazilians move on to face the Manchester City-Al Hilal winner on Friday in Orlando, Florida.
Almost before both teams were able to break a sweat in the 90-degrees Fahrenheit heat, Jhon Arias sent a slightly deflected crossing pass from the right corner that Cano headed between goalkeeper Yann Sommer's legs into the net for a 1-0 lead.
It was all they would need.
The Brazilians appeared to add to their lead late in the first half, but Ignacio's header into the net was waived off due to being offside.
On the other end of the pitch, Milan kept pressing, eager for the tie.
The Italians controlled the time of possession throughout the match, owning the ball 68% of the time, and certainly had its chances after outshooting the Brazilian team 16-11.
But Milan simply couldn't will the ball into the net.