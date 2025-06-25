Fluminense advances at Club World Cup after scoreless draw with the Mamelodi Sundowns

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Fluminense held the Mamelodi Sundowns to a scoreless draw on Wednesday, denying the South African club the win they needed to advance to the knockout round at the Club World Cup.
Fluminense finished second in Group F to Borussia Dortmund, which defeated Ulsan 1-0 in a simultaneous game in Cincinnati. Both Fluminense and Dortmund will await the results of other matches to learn their opponents in the round of 16.
The Sundowns needed a win to advance. They had never won a Club World Cup match before defeating Ulsan in their opener. They then put up a valiant fight in a 4-3 loss to Dortmund.
The Sundowns, the crowd favorite at Hard Rock Stadium, came out with energy, determined not to see their run in the tournament end. They dominated possession (68%) in the opening half and made three shots on goal.
Fluminense's best chance in the half came in the 40th minute on Nonato's attempt from the edge of the box.
Forty-year-old Thiago Silva was on the bench for Fluminense because of muscle soreness. Germán Cano started in his place.
Temperatures in Miami were in the balmy mid-80s, but cooler than in recent days.
