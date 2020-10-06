The George Floyd mural at 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis was defaced recently with red paint.

The vandalism was noticed Monday and shared on the Black Lives Matter Minnesota page, where it was widely shared and condemned.

This is the second time that the mural has been damaged. A former medical student at the University of Minnesota admitted to The Reformer, a local online news site, that he was the person seen in surveillance footage one night in August defacing the Floyd mural with black spray paint. The 26-year-old man claimed he was drunk at the time and apologized; he’s no longer enrolled at the U.

The mural has not been repaired after either incident.

The city has made plans for a permanent memorial to Floyd at the intersection where he was killed May 25. Four Minneapolis police officers now face charges for Floyd’s death.