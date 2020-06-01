Attorneys representing the family of the man who died a week ago after a deadly encounter with police are releasing the findings Monday of their own independent autopsy that could challenge preliminary results from the earlier examination by the Hennepin County Examiner's Office that George Floyd was not strangled.

The details of the autopsy on Floyd on behalf of the family will be announced during an afternoon news conference with the two doctors who carried out the procedure.

Family attorney Benjamin Crump said last week that relatives sought their own autopsy because the first examination's findings "do not address in detail the effect of the purposeful use of force on Mr. Floyd's neck and the extent of Mr. Floyd's suffering at the hands of the police."

He added that the family and its attorneys "are not surprised, yet were are tragically disappointed in the preliminary autopsy findings. ... We hope that this does not create a false narrative for the reason George Floyd died. Attempts to avoid the hard truth will not stand."

The criminal complaint, citing the medical examiner's preliminary disclosure of autopsy results, said the examination "revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation" in connection with Chauvin's knee pressed against Floyd's neck.

Instead, the charges continued, Floyd died from a combination of being restrained, potential intoxicants in his system along with various underlying medical conditions including heart disease and hypertension.

The intersection where George Floyd was detained has become a sprawling memorial.

"What we know is clear," said Antonio Romanucci, Crump's co-counsel. "George Floyd was alive before his encounter with police, and he was dead after that encounter. We believe there is clear proximity between the excessive use of force and his death."

Also Monday, a brother of George Floyd is scheduled to speak at noon at E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, the place where George Floyd was detained by police and pinned under the knee of now-fired officer Derek Chauvin for several minutes until he was rendered motionless and died later that night.

Terrence Floyd "will be the first member of [George Floyd's] family to visit the site of his murder," said Sanford Rubenstein, a New York civil rights attorney who accompanied the brother to Minneapolis.

The Rev. Kevin McCall, who is part of the delegation with George Floyd's younger brother on this visit from Brooklyn, said Monday morning that Terrence Floyd "is going to the site to feel his brother's spirit at the memorial."

A large ring of flowers surrounding chalked messages of hope and determination dominate the intersection, creating a memorial that has gone barely a moment without people holding vigil. Along one wall of the Cup Foods store is a mural with "George" and "Floyd" in giant yellow letters spreading like wings from his visage.

Video of Chauvin's curbside detention of the handcuffed and unarmed Floyd has ignited sometimes violent and destructive protests for nearly the past week in Minneapolis and cities across the country. Minneapolis remained under curfew until 6 a.m.

Terrence Floyd's visit comes after a day of protests in the Twin Cities and late-night confrontations between police and demonstrators.

Sunday's protests took a heart-stopping turn two hours before the curfew when tanker truck driver Bogdan Vechirko barreled in the direction of thousands of protesters gathered on the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis, scattering the crowd and narrowly missing what could have been a mass casualty tragedy. Vechirko, 35, of Otsego, was jailed on suspicion of assault and with charges pending.

The incident came on the sixth day of protests across the Twin Cities. Later that evening, about 150 protesters were arrested near I-35W and Washington Avenue in downtown Minneapolis after they failed to heed the 8 p.m. curfew.

Chauvin, who is white, remains in custody and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the May 25 death of the 46-year-old Floyd, who was black.

Three other officers who were involved in the incident and have been fired. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that he anticipates the others will be charged as well.

"I want to see all of them get punished to the full extent for what they did to my brother," Terrence Floyd said in an interview Sunday with ABC-TV. "Because when I saw the videos, not only was the dude on his neck ... not only that, you got the other three officers behind the camera, behind the car on him. So he can't move."

In the interview, Terrence Floyd implored those enraged by his brother's death to express themselves peacefully.

"Don't tear up your town," he said. "All of this is not necessary, because if his own family and blood is not doing it, then why are you? ... Because when you're finished and turn around and want to go buy something, you done tore it up. So now you messed up your own living arrangements. So just relax. Justice will be served."