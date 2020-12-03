FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Moses Flowers had 20 points as Hartford edged past Fairfield 66-61 on Wednesday night.
Hunter Marks had 13 points and seven rebounds for Hartford (1-2). Austin Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Caleb Green had 15 points for the Stags (0-2). Supreme Cook added 13 points and nine rebounds. Taj Benning had 13 points. Jesus Cruz had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
