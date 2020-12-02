MOBILE, Ala. — Michael Flowers had 17 points to lead six South Alabama players in double figures and the Jaguars rolled past Division III Emmanuel 86-47 on Tuesday night.
David Walker and Kayo Goncalves added 14 points apiece for the Jaguars (3-1). Jamal West and Tyreke Locure chipped in 12 points each. Goncalves also had eight rebounds and four blocks, while West posted nine rebounds.
Tyonn Stuckey had 14 points for the Lions.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Returning to Wolves, Rubio says he's entering 'prime of my career'
Ricky Rubio, 30, enters a different Wolves organization that the one he entered 11 years ago. It's one that is trying to adapt to the modern pace-and-space, three-point heavy NBA.
Twins
Twins could be ready to move on from Rosario
The Twins left fielder is due an eight-figure salary.
Twins
The Twins' seven arbitration-eligible players
The Twins can retain their rights by offering tenders by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
High Schools
St. Paul native Robinson, pioneering Black basketball official, dies at 88
Jimmy Robinson was the first Black official to work a high school state tournament in 1971 and among the first Black officials to work in the Big Ten Conference.
Gophers
Arms scores 14 to carry Winthrop over UNC-Greensboro 75-67
Chandler Vaudrin had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Adonis Arms also scored 14 points to lift Winthrop to a 75-67 win over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night.