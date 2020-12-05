WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Moses Flowers had 16 points as Hartford defeated Central Connecticut 80-65 on Friday night.

Austin Williams and D.J. Mitchell added 15 points each for the Hawks (2-2). Williams also had 10 rebounds. Traci Carter had 11 points and five steals.

Tre Mitchell had 19 points for the Blue Devils (0-3). Nigel Scantlebury added 14 points.