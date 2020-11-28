MOBILE, Ala. — Michael Flowers scored 25 points and John Pettway had 22 points and eight rebounds as South Alabama beat Mobile 95-75 on Friday night.
Tyreke Locure had 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals for South Alabama (2-0). Kayo Goncalves added 10 points.
Trenton Short had 26 points for the Rams. RJ Kelly added 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
