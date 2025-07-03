World

Flossie weakens to tropical storm off Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Flossie weakened to a tropical storm Thursday off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 2:11PM

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Flossie weakened to a tropical storm Thursday off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It's expected to remain offshore and dissipate Thursday, but swells, ''life-threatening'' surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.

The Miami-based center said Flossie was about 205 miles (330 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas and was moving northwest off the Mexican coast at 9 mph (15 kph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but gradually weakened throughout Wednesday.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Putin and Trump to speak by phone in their 6th conversation this year

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they will speak by phone Thursday, their sixth publicly disclosed chat since Trump returned to the White House this year.

World

Finnish media says several people have been stabbed in the southern city of Tempere

World

Police say a man injured 4 with an axe on a German train before he was detained