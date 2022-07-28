Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A three-vehicle crash northwest of Duluth left one driver dead and another injured, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 11 a.m. Wednesday in Solway Township on Hwy. 194 at Canosia Road, the State Patrol said.

The driver who died was identified by the patrol as Wayne G. Ward, 87, of Madeira Beach, Fla.

According to the patrol:

A Subaru driven by 24-year-old Ethan A. Neidviecky, of Hermantown, Minn., "couldn't stop in time" and hit an SUV stopped in front of him on westbound Hwy. 194 at Canosia Road. The Subaru continued on and hit Ward's car on eastbound Hwy. 194.

The impact pushed Ward's car into a ditch, while the Subaru came to rest on its roof.

Ward died at the scene, the patrol said. Neidviecky was hospitalized with noncritical injuries. The SUV's driver, Thomas P. Jugasek, 75, of Saginaw, Minn., was not hurt.