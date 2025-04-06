Florida's Clayton delivers again to outduel Auburn's Broome in Final Four matchup of All-Americans

SAN ANTONIO — Two All-Americans, one chance to give their their team a chance to win a national championship.
Florida’s NCAA Tournament continues thanks to more magic from guard Walter Clayton Jr. in the Gators’ 79-73 victory Saturday night at the Final four. For Auburn and forward Johni Broome, their season ended in tears and frustration wrapped up in missed shots, missed dunks and a sleeve covering a sore right elbow.
As he left the court, Broome heard some quiet words from the greatest player in Auburn history, Charles Barkley.
‘‘He thanked me for what I’ve done for Auburn. He told me to keep my head high,‘’ Broome said. ‘’Coming from a guy like him … means a lot.‘’
Florida (35-4) advanced to Monday night’s championship game against Houston (35-4), which beat Duke 70-67 in the second semifinal.
While Clayton was stitching together another tapestry of jaw-dropping scoring, weaving through the lane for layups and popping 3-pointers over smothering defenders as he scored 34 points, Broome’s strong start faded badly.
He still had his right elbow wrapped in a sleeve after an injury in the South Region final against Michigan State. Broome is a left-handed shooter and had said this week he didn’t have any pain, but he often look uncomfortable, even as he muscled his way to the basket early.
Broome would sometimes clutch the elbow, or keep it at his side when he ran the court. He used his left arm to waive at the Auburn crowd to get loud, not his right.