Florida, winners of 3 straight, set to host Game 6 and a potential clincher against Toronto

The longest-serving members of Toronto's core — players like Nylander, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly — have faced elimination 14 times over the last eight seasons. The Leafs have gone 6-8 in those 14 games. On one hand, the eight losses mean the season always ends in disappointment and with another year tacked onto the drought since the city last won the Stanley Cup in 1967. On the other, the six wins show that it's been tough to land the knockout blow.