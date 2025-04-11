Florida universities to deputize campus police for immigration enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The police departments of at least three public universities in Florida are seeking agreements with the federal government to carry out immigration enforcement on campus.
It's a significant shift in policy for schools that had previously been considered ''sensitive locations'' to be insulated from such law enforcement activities, under a federal policy the Trump administration rescinded.
The change comes as federal officials are revoking the visas of international students and using what critics say are new tactics with vague justifications to push some students out of the country.
Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, the University of Florida in Gainesville and the University of South Florida in Tampa are all seeking to deputize their campus police for immigration enforcement, representatives for the schools confirmed to The Associated Press.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has prioritized support for President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda, signing new laws requiring local and state agencies to use their ''best efforts'' to support federal immigration enforcement.
Joshua Glanzer, a spokesperson for FAU, said ''all state schools'' in Florida are expected to pursue the expanded immigration enforcement authority.
''We are simply following guidance from the Governor's Feb. 19 directive to state law enforcement agencies, of which FAUPD and other state university police departments are included,'' Glanzer said in a statement.
The schools are not yet listed in an online log of agencies participating in what's known as the 287(g) program, which allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to train selected law enforcement officers and deputize them to help enforce immigration laws.