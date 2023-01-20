Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (25-15-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (22-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Minnesota Wild after Matthew Tkachuk's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Panthers' 6-2 win.

Florida has an 11-6-3 record in home games and a 22-20-5 record overall. The Panthers are second in the league serving 12.6 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota has gone 12-7-3 on the road and 25-15-4 overall. The Wild rank third in NHL play serving 12.3 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk has 24 goals and 34 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 26 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Jared Spurgeon has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (lower body), Spencer Knight: out (undisclosed), Eric Staal: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.