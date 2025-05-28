Florida takes 3-1 series lead into game 5 against Carolina

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -127, Hurricanes +107; over/under is 5.5
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 3-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-0 in the previous meeting.
Carolina has a 47-30-5 record overall and a 36-11-1 record in home games. The Hurricanes are ninth in the league with 266 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).
Florida is 47-31-4 overall and 27-21-2 on the road. The Panthers lead league play serving 10.3 penalty minutes per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 35 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.