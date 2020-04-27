Most high school seniors hope to be accepted by their top two or three choices for college.

Craig McFarland, 18, of Jacksonville, Fla., aimed particularly high and wide, and he was accepted by all eight Ivy League schools.

First came his acceptance to Yale in December. "I was just yelling in shock when I heard the Yale acceptance video," McFarland said. After that, the other acceptances trickled in: Princeton, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Dartmouth, Cornell and Harvard. He opened them all in a single sitting.

"I was alone with my sister in my room and opened all the Ivy League schools one by one," he said, adding that he yelled a little louder with each acceptance. "When I opened Harvard as the last one, my sister and I ran to my dog and danced around."

He will graduate as the valedictorian of his class at Stanton College Preparatory School, a public school with about 1,500 students in Jacksonville, at a rescheduled ceremony. An exceptional student who enjoys writing, he has a weighted 4.98 GPA. His senior year course load included classes in French, Spanish and Arabic.

"I'm very much self-motivated and driven," he said, noting that he lived with his mother, Donabel Santiago, who is originally from the Philippines, and his sister, 15, and brother, 21. "I never wanted to add any additional stress to her life as she's already had to sacrifice so much, so I learned to be really independent at a young age."

The Duval County Public Schools announced McFarland's Ivy acceptances on Twitter last week with an all-caps message: "CONGRATULATIONS!"

The district added that McFarland was "the newest member of a very exclusive club: The 'I Was Accepted into Every Ivy League University In The Country Club.' "

His acceptance letters were not limited to the Ivy League. In all, McFarland was accepted at 17 colleges and universities. They include Duke, Emory and the Georgia Institute of Technology. He also landed several full scholarships, including to Florida State and the University of Florida.

So which Class of 2024 class will he join? Most students make a final selection by May 1.

McFarland has not made a decision, but he has narrowed his list to four: Florida State, Harvard, Stanford and Yale. He said he planned to study biochemistry and linguistics but was not sure whether he wanted to go into law or medicine, perhaps working with Doctors Without Borders.

"I know for a fact that wherever I go," he said, "I do hope to do the most good."