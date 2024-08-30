Florida state lawmaker indicted on felony charges related to private school

Carolina Amesty, 29, turned herself in to authorities at the Orange County Jail on Thursday and was booked on four felony counts. That is after a grand jury found that Amesty forged a man's signature on a document that she notarized in 2021 while working as an administrator at her family's Central Christian Academy, according to State Attorney Andrew Bain. The alleged forgery happened before Amesty was elected to the Florida House of Representatives.