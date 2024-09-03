NEW YORK — Florida State drops out of AP Top 25 after 0-2 start, Clemson down to No. 25; Texas up to 3 behind Georgia, Ohio State.
Florida State drops out of AP Top 25 after 0-2 start, Clemson down to No. 25; Texas up to 3 behind Georgia, Ohio State
Florida State drops out of AP Top 25 after 0-2 start, Clemson down to No. 25; Texas up to 3 behind Georgia, Ohio State.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 3, 2024 at 5:59PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
John Deaton wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts primary election.