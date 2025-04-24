Florida Senate's Democratic leader says the state party is dead and he's leaving it

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The top Democrat in Florida's Senate is leaving his party, declaring that ''the Democratic Party in Florida is dead."
Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo's announcement on the Senate floor Thursday that he's changing his registration to no party affiliation is the latest blow to a party that has struggled to define itself after a series of crushing electoral losses in recent years.
Pizzo called modern partisanship ''a mess'' and said "constituents are craving practical leaders, not political hacks.''
Once the country's premier swing state, Florida's presidential elections used to be decided by the narrowest of margins. But the state has increasingly slipped out of Democrats' grasp, and the GOP has made significant in-roads in formerly Democratic strongholds like Miami-Dade County. Registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats by more than 1.2 million voters.
Pizzo is on a shortlist of rumored gubernatorial candidates for 2026. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited.
''I think stripping myself of the title of a party designation allows me to run free and clear, clean and transparent, and help many, many more," Pizzo said Thursday.
Nikki Fried, the chair of Florida's Democratic Party, called Pizzo ''ineffective and unpopular" in a statement after his announcement.
''Jason's failure to build support within our party for a gubernatorial run has led to this final embarrassing temper tantrum. I'd be lying if I said I'm sad to see him go, but I wish him the best of luck in the political wilderness he's created for himself," Fried said. "The Florida Democratic Party is more united without him.''