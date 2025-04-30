Florida seeks to enforce a law making it a crime for people in the US illegally to enter the state

The judge had issued a 14-day temporary restraining order on April 4, shortly after a lawsuit challenging the law was filed by the Florida Immigrant Coalition and other groups with support from the American Civil Liberties Union. Williams extended the order another 11 days after learning the Florida Highway Patrol had arrested more than a dozen people, including a U.S. citizen. The lawsuit claims the new law violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution by encroaching on federal duties.