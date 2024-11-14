WASHINGTON — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress, ending ethics probe after Trump nominated him for attorney general.
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress, ending ethics probe after Trump nominated him for attorney general
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress, ending ethics probe after Trump nominated him for attorney general.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 12:11AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress, ending ethics probe after Trump nominated him for attorney general
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress, ending ethics probe after Trump nominated him for attorney general.