Nation

Florida Rep. Joe Casello dies while in office

Florida Democratic lawmaker Joe Casello has died while in office following a heart attack, according to state House officials. He was 73.

The Associated Press
July 19, 2025 at 3:14PM

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida Democratic lawmaker Joe Casello has died while in office following a heart attack, according to state House officials. He was 73.

Casello, who was first elected to the Florida House in 2018 from a district in Boynton Beach, was surrounded by his girlfriend and family when he died Friday, the Florida House Democratic Caucus said in a social media post.

''The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered their love and support during this difficult time,'' the caucus said in a statement.

Casello was a firefighter in Worcester, Massachusetts, for three decades before entering politics in Florida. He served as a Boynton Beach city commissioner before becoming a state lawmaker. He had announced plans to run for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission in 2026.

Under Florida law, Gov. Ron DeSantis is required to call a special election or special primary election when a vacancy occurs for a legislative seat because of a death.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Florida Rep. Joe Casello dies while in office

Florida Democratic lawmaker Joe Casello has died while in office following a heart attack, according to state House officials. He was 73.

Nation

Man whose car struck crowd outside Los Angeles club, injuring 30, was shot, attacked by crowd

card image

World

Venezuela releases jailed Americans in deal that frees migrants deported to El Salvador by US

card image