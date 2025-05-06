Florida raises basketball coach Todd Golden's salary to $6M annually after national title

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida basketball coach Todd Golden has signed a contract extension that raises his annual salary to $6 million, a lucrative bump nearly a month after the Gators won the national championship.
Golden inked a six-year, $40.5 million extension Tuesday night, adding a year to his current deal and putting him under contract through the 2030-31 season. He signed a two-year extension in March 2024 that increased his average salary to $4.1 million annually.
His latest raise is a significant commitment from Florida and puts Golden nearly on par with football coach Billy Napier, who is scheduled to make $7.4 million in 2025.
Golden's deal pays $6 million a year (beginning April 16, 2025), with a $300,000 pay hike every year after.
''Todd has done an incredible job getting Florida men's basketball back where it belongs,'' athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. ''We believed in his vision, his competitive nature and his modern approach to the game back in 2022, and he has validated that belief in a relatively short time and helped create memories of a lifetime for another generation of Gator fans.''
The new money makes the 39-year-old Golden the second-highest-paid basketball coach in the Southeastern Conference behind Arkansas' John Calipari, who earns $8 million annually. Golden, once an assistant under Bruce Pearl at Auburn who got his first head coaching job at San Francisco in 2019, previously ranked 12th out of 16 coaches in the league.
He now jumps to fifth among the seven active coaches with national titles, behind Bill Self of Kansas, Calipari, UConn's Dan Hurley and Michigan State's Tom Izzo.
''As we've shown during our time in Gainesville, the University of Florida is an institution that has the resources, support, and people in place to compete and win national championships," Golden said in a statement.