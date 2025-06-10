Wires

Florida Panthers beat Edmonton Oilers 6-1 in Game 3 for the first regulation win this Stanley Cup Final, take a 2-1 lead

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 3:11AM

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers beat Edmonton Oilers 6-1 in Game 3 for the first regulation win this Stanley Cup Final, take a 2-1 lead.

Trump has authorized the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, U.S. officials say

Oklahoma judge stays execution of a man whose transfer to death row was expedited by the Trump administration