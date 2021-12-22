CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man's penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his.
Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday. WFLA-TV reports the driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession.
Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger's seat while searching the car and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger.
The man said the drugs were not his, but didn't say who the drugs belonged to, according to the arrest report.
Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package
President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party's signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative.
NHL announces players won't be allowed to go to Olympics
The inevitability sunk in for Steven Stamkos a full day before the NHL made it official that players would not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics.
Ex-Sen. Chuck Robb, wife hospitalized after house fire
Former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, were hospitalized Wednesday after a fire destroyed their northern Virginia home.
Judge keeps death penalty chance for man accused in 8 deaths
An Ohio man charged with killing eight people from a single family lost his attempt Wednesday to have the most serious charges and the possibility of a death penalty thrown out.
Review: Washington's aging Macbeth is one for the ages
even before he meets those witches.