Florida man faces execution for killing of woman on break from work at The Miami Herald

STARKE, Fla. — A man convicted of killing a woman who was carjacked on her lunch break from her job at The Miami Herald is set to be executed on Tuesday evening.
Barring a late reprieve, Michael Tanzi is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison for the April 2000 abduction and strangling of Janet Acosta.
A production worker at the newspaper, the victim was beaten, robbed, driven to the Florida Keys and then strangled and her body left on an island.
Tanzi, 48, would become the third inmate on Florida's death row executed this year, with another lethal injection scheduled on May 1 under death warrants signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Court records show the victim was on a break from her job at the newspaper on April 25, 2000. She was sitting in her van reading a book when Tanzi approached her, asked for a cigarette and then began punching her in the face, the records indicate.
''Holding her wrist and threatening her with a razor blade,'' court records show, Tanzi drove to Homestead, south of Miami, where he stopped at a gas station and bound and gagged Acosta. He took $53 in cash from her, along with her bank card.
They then went on to the Florida Keys town of Tavernier, where Tanzi used Acosta's bank card to steal money from her account, according to the records. They stopped at a hardware store where Tanzi bought duct tape and razor blades, and then Tanzi decided he had to kill Acosta, they added.
''He drove to an isolated area in Cudjoe Key, told her he was going to kill her, and began to strangle her,'' according to a summary by the state Commission on Capital Cases. ''He stopped to place duct tape over her mouth, nose and eyes in an attempt to quiet her and then strangled her until she expired.''