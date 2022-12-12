WASHINGTON — A Florida man who posted a Facebook video of himself during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol faces more than two decades in prison following a felony conviction.

A District of Columbia federal judge found Bradley Weeks, 44, of Macclenny in north Florida, guilty Friday of a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding, along with four misdemeanors, according to court records.

Weeks faces up to 20 years in prison for the felony and up to three years total for the lesser charges. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

According to court documents, Weeks joined with others objecting to Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over the Republican Trump, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

Several people tipped off FBI agents about the video Weeks had posted on his Facebook page about his participation in the Capitol insurrection, officials said. In one post, he turned the camera to show his face while at the Capitol and detailed what he had done.

"We've had to break things to get through, but we've gotten through. We've gotten through, and we are going to take back the Capitol!" Weeks said in the video. "We are taking back our country. This is our 1776!"

Weeks also gave an interview about the siege to a local newspaper, the Baker County Press. The paper on Jan. 14, 2001, posted a screenshot of Weeks under the headline, "Local man involved in Capitol siege," the FBI said.

Since the riot, nearly 900 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states on charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 275 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Macclenny is located west of Jacksonville.