WASHINGTON — A Florida man who attacked police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection was arrested Thursday, officials said.

Barry Ramey, 38, of Plantation, was arrested in South Florida, where he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Plantation is just west of Fort Lauderdale.

Ramey faces charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, civil disorder and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. The case is being prosecuted in federal court in Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, Ramey on Jan. 6, 2021, joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol that day in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence, including a police officer.

According to a criminal complaint, Ramey marched in a group to the Capitol, where he and other rioters fought with police officers who were protecting the Capitol. Ramey sprayed two officers in the face and eyes with an orange substance that is consistent with pepper spray, prosecutors said. Both officers reported that the spray caused them to become disoriented and have their vision impaired.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Ramey to contact for comment.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 250 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.