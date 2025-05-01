Florida leads as state and local governments sign on for Trump's mass deportations

MIAMI — The roster of local police departments and state agencies that have joined President Donald Trump's drive for mass deportations has soared to more than 500, with nearly half from Florida.
That cooperation will be on display Thursday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to tout an operation that authorities say netted about 800 immigration arrests in less than a week.
Local police can make immigration arrests and detain people for immigration violations under specific agreements. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had 135 agreements across 21 states in December. That number has jumped to 506 deals across 38 states, with an additional 74 agencies pending approval.
As the Trump administration ramps up cooperation with state and local agencies, it is moving to retaliate against those that limit helping immigration authorities. On Monday, the president signed an executive order to publish a list of ''sanctuary'' jurisdictions and reiterated threats of criminal charges against state or local officials who thwart federal policy.
Advocates who oppose local officials getting into immigration enforcement say the practice violates a clause in the U.S. Constitution that makes federal, not state, authorities responsible for it.
''This is finding methods to terrorize communities,'' said Katie Blankenship, an immigration attorney and co-founder of Sanctuary of the South, adding that local law enforcement officers aren't trained to handle immigration issues "in any sort of just manner.''
Trumps deportation goals may be too big for ICE alone
ICE, which has about 6,000 deportation officers, needs help achieving Trump's goal of deporting many of the roughly 11 million people in the country illegally, a conservative estimate.