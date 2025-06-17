Florida lawmakers pass charter school expansion on last day of session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On the 105th day of what was supposed to be a 60-day legislative session, Florida lawmakers passed a bill to allow charter schools to ''co-locate'' inside traditional public schools. It's the latest move by the Republican-controlled Legislature to expand school choice in a state that has long been a national model for conservative education policy.
The measure to expand what are known as ''schools of hope'' faced fierce pushback from Democratic lawmakers and public school advocates, and the proposal appeared to die on what was supposed to be the last day of the regularly scheduled session in May. But as budget talks stretched into the summer, lawmakers resurrected the measure and slipped it into the budget package, sidestepping the normal vetting process for legislation.
Lawmakers gave the bill final approval after 10 p.m. on Monday, with just a handful of members of the public present in the chamber galleries.
Among the groups that lobbied for the measure was Citadel Enterprise Americas, the investment firm launched by Miami-based hedge fund billionaire and Republican megadonor Ken Griffin, who has given millions to education efforts, including charter schools.
The bill, which now heads to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk, will allow more charter school operators to open schools of hope, and to operate out of under-enrolled public schools rent-free.
State lawmakers created the program in 2017 to encourage more publicly funded, privately run schools to open in areas where traditional public schools had been failing for years, giving students and families in those neighborhoods a way to bail out of a persistently struggling school.
''We're seeing a lot of vacant and underused buildings paid for by our taxpayer dollars,'' said Republican state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka.
''We have operators that want to come in and give the best education to those who are in schools that haven't been getting the greatest education,'' she added, saying, ''let's give them the opportunity.''