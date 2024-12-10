Nation

Florida lawmaker's party switch increases Republican supermajority in the House

If last month's election wasn't painful enough for Florida Democrats, they're losing another state House seat after one of their members announced Monday that she's switching parties.

By STEPHANY MATAT

The Associated Press
December 10, 2024 at 9:00PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If last month's election wasn't painful enough for Florida Democrats, they're losing another state House seat after one of their members announced Monday that she's switching parties.

State Rep. Susan Valdés, a former school board member who was reelected as a Democrat last month, said on X that she is ''tired of being the party of protesting.''

Valdés ran to be chairperson for her local county's Democratic executive committee earlier this month. She won her current term by nearly 5 percentage points but can't run for reelection again because of term limits.

Republicans have controlled the governor's office and both branches of the Legislature since 1999. Valdés is serving her final two years before leaving office due to term limits. Republicans now have an 86-34 majority in the House.

''I got into politics to be part of the party of progress,'' Valdés wrote. ''I know that I won't agree with my fellow Republican House members on every issue, but I know that in their caucus, I will be welcomed and treated with respect.''

House Speaker Daniel Perez reposted Valdés' statement and welcomed her into the House, where Republicans have a supermajority of 86-34. House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said she was surprised and disappointed by Valdés' announcement.

''It is sad that she has elevated her own aspirations above the needs of her district,'' Driskell wrote in a statement on X.

about the writer

about the writer

STEPHANY MATAT

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Politics

Trump's picks for key positions in his second administration

card image

President-elect Donald Trump has filled the key posts for his second term in office, prioritizing loyalty after feeling bruised and hampered by internal squabbling during his first term.

Nation

Georgia makes many more students than expected eligible for school vouchers

Nation

Malibu wildfire grows, thousands remain evacuated but firefighters will break from improving weather

card image