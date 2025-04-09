Florida lawmakers jump-start budget talks as DeSantis feud simmers. Take a look by the numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lawmakers in both chambers of Florida's Republican-dominated Capitol advanced their respective state budget plans on Wednesday, but the proposals remain billions of dollars apart — and differ from Gov. Ron DeSantis ' spending plan for the upcoming year.
Wednesday's floor votes on the budget proposals have kicked off formal negotiations between the House and Senate. It's part of the Legislature's constitutional duty to pass a balanced budget each year.
In recent days, DeSantis has sparred with legislative leaders, particularly House Speaker Daniel Perez, slamming House Republicans' plan to lower the state's sales tax rate as a benefit for tourists and foreign visitors. The governor has pushed lawmakers to instead cut property taxes, although proposals on the issue have stalled in the Capitol.
Following DeSantis' failed Republican presidential bid and as he approaches the end of his second term, lawmakers are testing his power and checking his control over state spending and executive agencies in a way DeSantis hasn't seen since he was elected in 2018.
Here's a look at Florida's budget proposals, by the numbers:
A $113 billion budget
The House wants to trim the state budget down to $113 billion. That's a big gap from the $117.4 billion spending plan advanced under Senate President Ben Albritton. Meanwhile, DeSantis' proposed budget lands in between, at $115.6 billion. The House aims to cut what Perez calls excessive state spending, and would lower the state's sales tax from 6% to 5.25%. The Senate's current plan does not include that sales tax cut, although Albritton is floating his own push to cut sales taxes on some clothing purchases, as first reported by Florida Politics.
Cut the sales tax by 0.75%