Florida lawmakers jump-start budget talks as DeSantis feud simmers. Take a look by the numbers

The House wants to trim the state budget down to $113 billion. That's a big gap from the $117.4 billion spending plan advanced under Senate President Ben Albritton. Meanwhile, DeSantis' proposed budget lands in between, at $115.6 billion. The House aims to cut what Perez calls excessive state spending, and would lower the state's sales tax from 6% to 5.25%. The Senate's current plan does not include that sales tax cut, although Albritton is floating his own push to cut sales taxes on some clothing purchases, as first reported by Florida Politics.