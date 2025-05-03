Florida lawmakers go into overtime without passing a budget. Here's a look by the numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is used to getting his way in the state capital, with a tight grip on the GOP-controlled Legislature, where once-pliant lawmakers hustled his priorities and helped him build his national brand.
But not this year.
DeSantis' second-to-last legislative session in Tallahassee has been defined by interparty squabbles that spilled out into the open, as the Legislature's GOP leaders sparred with each other and openly defied the term-limited governor.
Over the 60-day regular session, members of DeSantis' own party launched an investigation into the signature initiative of his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, accused a key ally of the governor of criminal conspiracy and advanced measures aimed at reining in his administration.
Despite enjoying a GOP supermajority in both chambers, legislative leaders failed to pass the one bill Florida law requires, the state budget, ahead of the scheduled end of the regular session on Friday. Instead, lawmakers ran out the clock, dragging their negotiations into the night before announcing a budget framework shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.
Under the deal, the Legislature will return to Tallahassee for an extended session scheduled to last through June 6 to hammer out a spending deal ahead of the July 1 start of the next fiscal year.
Here's a look at Florida's regular legislative session, by the numbers.
3 different philosophies