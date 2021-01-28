GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tre Mann scored 15 points, Colin Castleton added 13 and Florida beat Vanderbilt 78-71 on Wednesday night for its third straight victory.

Florida was ahead by as many as 22 points, with 9:52 remaining in the second half, but Vanderbilt pulled to 71-65 after making a three straight 3-pointers.

Back-to-back layups by Scotty Pippen Jr. cut Florida's lead to 73-69 with 37.7 seconds left, but Vanderbilt didn't make another field goal the rest of the way. The Gators hit enough free throws down the stretch, 5 of 8, to seal it.

Noah Locke and Tyree Appleby each had 12 points and Scottie Lewis, who missed the previous four games, added 10 for Florida (9-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference). Mann, coming off a career-high 24 points against Georgia, and Locke each had three of the Gators' 10 3-pointers. Florida has won six straight in the series.

Pippen and Dylan Disu combined to score 50 of Vanderbilt's 71 points. Pippen scored a career-high 32 points plus five rebounds and six assists. Disu had 18 points and eight rebounds. Vanderbilt (4-8, 0-6) made just 12 field goals through the first 30 minutes but finished 25 of 58 for 43%.

Florida is scheduled to play at No. 11 West Virginia on Saturday. Vanderbilt will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday against South Carolina.

