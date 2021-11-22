FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dakota Rivers and Zach Anderson scored 15 points apiece as Florida Gulf Coast routed Eckerd College 99-59 on Sunday night.
Tavian Dunn-Martin added 13 points, Cyrus Largie scored 12 and Kevin Samuel had 11 for the Eagles.
Daniel Love had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Tritons. Atraiel Washington added 11 points. Gianfranco Grafals had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Five extra points: Officiating jinx is broken as flags rain on Packers
Home teams had gone 1-8 with an eight-game losing streak in games officiated by referee Shawn Hochuli and his crew before the Vikings held off the Packers on Sunday.
Randball
Whine and cheese: Packers fans blame officiating, overturned call for loss
In a rare turnabout, it wasn't Vikings fans who were complaining about getting robbed by the officials. Packers fans were the ones feeling wronged.
Sports
Red Sox pick up manager Alex Cora's option for 2 seasons
The Boston Red Sox have picked up Alex Cora's option for two more seasons, rewarding their manager for taking them to the AL Championship Series in his first year back after serving his one-year sign-stealing suspension.
Sports
AP source: Broncos agree to $60M extension with Sutton
A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $60 million with $35 million guaranteed.
Wild
Hartman fined maximum by NHL for tripping violation in Sunday's game
Wild center Ryan Hartman kicked the skates out from under Tampa Bay's Ross Colton during Sunday's game, which the Lightning won 5-4 in a shootout.