Florida GOP lawmakers create new hurdles for citizens' initiative process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida voters have long been able to use the citizens' initiative process to bypass the Republican-dominated Legislature and advance progressive policies such as raising the minimum wage, legalizing medical marijuana and restoring the voting rights of people with felony convictions.
State lawmakers gave final approval Friday to adding new hurdles for citizen-driven initiatives, changes critics say would make it prohibitively expensive and effectively impossible for grass-roots campaigners to get them onto the ballot.
Legislatures in dozens of states have advanced bills recently to crack down on the public's ability to put measures up for a vote, according to the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center. Voting rights advocates say the trend betrays the promise of direct democracy.
Under Florida's measure, voters could be charged with a felony if they collect more than 25 signed ballot petitions, other than their own or those of immediate family members, and don't register with the state as a petition circulator.
Months before the bill advanced in the Legislature, Florida voters supported ballot initiatives to protect abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana, though the measures fell short of the 60% needed to pass.
The bill now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has called for reforms to the constitutional amendment process. He marshaled state resources and the power of his office in an aggressive campaign to oppose the measures on the ballot last November.
''This bill has been intentionally designed to make it impossible for any statewide citizen initiative to make it to the ballot ever again,'' said state Sen. Carlos Smith, a Democrat from Orlando, who called the measure ''the final kill shot against direct democracy.''
The bill's Republican sponsors argued the measure is meant to protect rather than restrict the citizens' initiative process, which Florida's Republican Senate president has repeatedly called ''sacrosanct.'' Instead, they say the aim is to reform a process they see as tainted by outside petition-gatherers who they allege have forged petition signatures or misled voters.