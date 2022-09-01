More from Star Tribune
Twins
Grand slam, rough third inning doom Ryan, Twins against Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts' blast, along with a solo shot by J.D. Martinez, produced five runs in the third off Joe Ryan. The Twins rallied but never completely recovered.
Florida George Line performs at the State Fair
Florida George Line performed at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Gophers
New Mexico State vs. Gophers: Randy Johnson's game prediction
The Gophers are heavy favorites, and even with Jerry Kill returning to coach the competition, this is a relatively easy pick.
Twins
Twins opt to bring in more lefthanded relievers
Austin Davis, who was waived by the Red Sox on Monday, will join the Twins in Chicago. Jovani Moran also is back with another stint with the team.
Colleges
Underwood returns to NSIC as new coach at Southwest Minnesota State
Scott Underwood, who coached at St. Cloud State for 12 years before the program was discontinued in 2019, will kick off his first season with the Mustangs on Thursday at Minnesota Duluth.