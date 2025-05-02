Wires

Florida executes Army veteran with mental problems for the shotgun killings of his girlfriend and her 3 children

Florida executes Army veteran with mental problems for the shotgun killings of his girlfriend and her 3 children.

The Associated Press
May 2, 2025 at 12:22AM

STARKE, Fla. — Florida executes Army veteran with mental problems for the shotgun killings of his girlfriend and her 3 children.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Florida executes Army veteran with mental problems for the shotgun killings of his girlfriend and her 3 children

Florida executes Army veteran with mental problems for the shotgun killings of his girlfriend and her 3 children.

Wires

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow end to legal protections shielding 350,000 Venezuelans from deportation

Wires

Amazon reports solid first quarter profit and sales growth, but outlook is tempered by tariff uncertainty