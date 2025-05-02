STARKE, Fla. — Florida executes Army veteran with mental problems for the shotgun killings of his girlfriend and her 3 children.
Florida executes Army veteran with mental problems for the shotgun killings of his girlfriend and her 3 children
Florida executes Army veteran with mental problems for the shotgun killings of his girlfriend and her 3 children.
The Associated Press
May 2, 2025 at 12:22AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Florida executes Army veteran with mental problems for the shotgun killings of his girlfriend and her 3 children
Florida executes Army veteran with mental problems for the shotgun killings of his girlfriend and her 3 children.