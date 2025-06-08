Florida, Edmonton meet with series tied 1-1

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -135, Oilers +115; over/under is 6.5
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the Stanley Cup Final with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Panthers won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup. Brad Marchand led the Panthers with two goals.
Florida is 31-15-2 at home and 47-31-4 overall. The Panthers have a 23-10-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.
Edmonton is 29-19-2 in road games and 48-29-5 overall. The Oilers are 24-10-5 in games they score one or more power-play goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 39 goals and 42 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.