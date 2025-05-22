Florida court awards Mexican government massive civil judgment against former security chief

U.S. stocks ended a wobbly day mostly lower in what has been a rocky week because of worries coming out of the bond market about the U.S. government's mounting debt. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Treasury yields were also holding a bit steadier in the bond market, but only after oscillating earlier in the morning after the House of Representatives approved a bill that would cut taxes and could add trillions of dollars to the U.S. debt.