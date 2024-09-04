A Florida county's plan to turn a historic ship into the world's largest artificial reef hits a snag

Options include scrapping the massive ocean liner — which is more than 100 feet (30 meters) longer than the Titanic — or purposefully sinking it to create an artificial reef. Officials in Florida's Okaloosa County hope to do just that: send the SS United States to the bottom of the Gulf to create the world's largest artificial reef — a diving attraction that boosters hope will generate millions of dollars a year in local tourism spending for scuba shops, charter fishing boats and hotels.