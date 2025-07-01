Florida cooperation with immigration enforcement sparks fears people will disappear into jails

MIAMI — As Florida law enforcement agencies work with federal immigration officials, family members and immigrants' rights advocates worry that people will disappear into county jail systems despite the state's expansive public record laws.
Miami-Dade officials said during a Thursday commission meeting that they are committed to transparency and will continue to follow state laws regarding the release of information about inmates. But one section of an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement designates all records and information created under the agreement as federal records, and some observers say ICE would have the final say on what information is made public, including whether a person is even in custody.
That could be a huge problem, said William Mann, an attorney with the Community Justice Project.
''I think the concerns that many folks have would be that they (county officials) would use this language that's in this basic ordering agreement ... to prevent loved ones, family members, friends, advocates and journalists from accessing information,'' Mann said. ''Meaning that they would disappear into the Miami-Dade system if they were technically an ICE prisoner.''
ICE officials confirmed receipt of emails seeking comment on the issue, but did not offer any comment on the issue.
Immigration enforcement evolves
Under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, local and state officials must take a much more aggressive role in supporting federal immigration enforcement, which has ramped up since President Donald Trump's return to office in January.
A law 2022 law expanded the state's ban on so-called sanctuary policies and required agencies that operate county detention facilities to enter into agreements with ICE that empower local officers to identify and process ''removable aliens'' in their jails.