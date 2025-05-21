Florida considers controversial black bear hunt amid strong opposition

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ten years ago, Florida held a black bear hunt that resulted in more than 300 animals killed in just two days before it was halted early. It was controversial from the start and hasn't happened since — until possibly later this year amid strong opposition once again.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission met Wednesday in Ocala to consider a bear hunt for December and annually into the future, possibly allowing the use of up to six dogs to corner the bears. Methods could include bowhunting, similar to rules for hunting deer, and bear hunting in baited areas.
The commission staff says the goal is to ''begin managing population growth'' for bears, which number about 4,000 in Florida. ''Managing population growth is important to balance species numbers with suitable habitat and maintain a healthy population,'' the staff report says.
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, whose fast-growing county hosted the meeting, said his office has received 107 calls about bear encounters with humans over the past nine months — likely only a fraction of actual encounters because many rural residents don't report them. Woods said he supports the hunt.
''It needs to be regulated and it should be regulated. I think we keep not only our citizens safe but the state of Florida's citizens safe," Woods told the commission.
Several hunters and representatives of outdoors groups urged the commission to approve the hunt, noting Florida is one of only six states with significant black bear populations that does not allow it.
''Bear is a game species. It's time for us to have some level of bear hunt," said Travis Thompson, executive director at the All Florida conservation organization.
Hunt opponents contend there isn't enough scientific evidence to justify killing bears and that the most reasonable approach is to convince people in Florida's ever-sprawling developments to secure garbage and take other non-lethal steps to limit human-bear conflicts.