SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, his office said.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube's office released a short statement saying that he had been involved in an accident on his property and had sustained several injuries. The statement didn't include details about the injuries or how serious they were.
"We will provide additional updates when possible," the statement said. "Please pray for the Congressman and his family."
Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term. The Republican represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and part of Lee County.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
New ice core analysis shows sharp Greenland warming spike
A sharp spike in Greenland temperatures since 1995 showed the giant northern island 2.7 degrees (1.5 degrees Celsius) hotter than its 20th-century average, the warmest in more than 1,000 years, according to new ice core data.
Sports
Holmes erupts for 30 as No. 6 Hoosiers beat Illini 83-72
Mackenzie Holmes scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Grace Berger added 18 points to lead No. 6 Indiana to an 83-72 win over No. 21 Illinois on Wednesday.
Sports
Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights
The U.S. government's star witness in a corruption trial over the broadcasting rights to some of soccer's biggest events testified Wednesday how he and two former Fox executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to undermine competing bids.
Nation
Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Alaska polar bear attack
A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, isolated Alaska Native whaling village, killing a mother and her 1-year-old son in an extremely rare attack before another community member shot and killed the bear, authorities said.
Nation
Hawaii lawmakers return with vows to help working families
Lawmakers opened a new session of the Hawaii State Legislature on Wednesday with proposals to provide more tax relief to working families and impose fees on travelers using popular state parks and trails.