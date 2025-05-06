GAINESVILLE, Florida — Florida coach Todd Golden signs a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension nearly a month after winning national title.
Florida coach Todd Golden signs a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension nearly a month after winning national title
Florida coach Todd Golden signs a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension nearly a month after winning national title.
The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 3:30PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Carney rebuffs Trump push for 51st state in Oval Office, says Canada 'won't be for sale, ever.'