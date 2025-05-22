Florida coach Todd Golden reaps rewards of national title, including reloading his roster

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It would be tough to top the month Florida coach Todd Golden has enjoyed since winning the national championship.
Golden and the Gators visited the White House on Wednesday, a trip that included an invitation to the Oval Office. He landed one of the top guards in the transfer portal, Arkansas' Boogie Fland. He threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game. He received the Winged Foot Award at the New York Athletic Club — along with a yearlong membership to the famed golf club. And he signed a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension.
''It's been great,'' Golden said Thursday. ''It's been really awesome getting a lot of these rewards and opportunities because we won. We want to take advantage of it. There's no guarantee that you'll ever get this opportunity again. We're very mindful of that, how hard it is.''
The whirlwind started when Florida rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to shock Houston 65-63 in San Antonio on April 7. Golden quickly started to reshape Florida's roster to replace his entire starting backcourt: Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard.
He landed Princeton's Xaivian Lee, a 6-foot-4 Toronto native who averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game last season. He added guard AJ Brown from Ohio University a week later.
But the biggest addition came Tuesday, when Fland signed paperwork to play for the Gators. Fland essentially replaces Denzel Aberdeen, who was expected to step into a starting role but left Florida for Kentucky.
Fland averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Razorbacks last season. The freshman from New York averaged nearly 32 minutes a game.
Now, Lee and Fland will be paired together in an offense that could be even more diverse than the one that set the top two scoring marks in school history the last two years behind Clayton.